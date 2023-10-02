Toska Restaurant and Brewery blends Albanian culture with pub-friendly food

Toska Restaurant is a new spot in Mount Airy making beer and food inspired by the owners' Albanian roots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Osmanollaj brothers are living the American dream.

The brothers are refugees from the Kosovo-Serbian war.

Albanian by birth, the boys were separated from their father during the war.

Dad made his way to the United States and his wife, three sons and daughter followed soon after finding safety in Delaware County.

Fast forward nearly 25 years later and the three brothers have recently opened their eighth restaurant in the Philadelphia area.

Toska Restaurant & Brewery is their first brewery.

The Mount Airy spot features 12 taps with seven beers brewed on site and five guest taps.

The food menu is traditional pub fare with Albanian influences.

Throughout the upstairs dining room you will find pictures and artwork that represents their culture, including a special table available for reservation that is reminiscent of the gathering tables they used as children in Albania.

Toska Restaurant & Brewery | Facebook | Instagram

7136 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

