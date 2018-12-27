TRAFFIC

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Chopper 6 video at the scene of the crash on December 27, 2018.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say a two-vehicle crash has left one person dead, and two others injured in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. Friday on Youngs Road near Lawrence Station Road.

According to police, 53-year-old Michael McCoy of Hamilton, New Jersey was driving east on Youngs Road when he crossed the median and hit a Lexus.

McCoy was killed in the crash. His juvenile passenger and a female driver in the Lexus are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstraffic fatalitiescrashHamilton Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver
Collision sends car into Mr. Bar Stool, 1 hospitalized
N.J. firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
More Traffic
Top Stories
Head of Homicide Unit reassigned amid growing murder rate
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
'Santa' vandal spray-paints nativity scene in South Philly
Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Friday
Firefighters battle house blaze in Collingdale
Shipwreck revealed onshore beach could be 1880s schooner
Manhunt continues for suspected cop killer in California
Show More
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of his own children found at home
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
Fmr. Lehigh student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
More News