1 dead after NJ Transit Access Link van, SUV collide in Camden County

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died after a New Jersey Transit Access Link van and an SUV collided in Camden County.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road in Berlin.

Multiple injuries were reported. One person was removed from the wreckage after being trapped for more than a half hour, authorities tell Action News.



Approximately three hours after the crash, it was confirmed that one of the victims died.

Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville remains closed in both directions.

Chopper 6: NJ Transit bus, SUV collide in Berlin, Camden County on August 23, 2019.

