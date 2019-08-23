1 dead after NJ Transit Access Link van, SUV collide in Camden County

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road in Berlin.
Multiple injuries were reported. One person was removed from the wreckage after being trapped for more than a half hour, authorities tell Action News.
CONFIRMED: One of the people involved in the crash on Cross Keys Rd in Winslow Township has died. SUV collided with a NJ Transit Access Link van. @6abc pic.twitter.com/48CE4BK5IU— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 23, 2019
Approximately three hours after the crash, it was confirmed that one of the victims died.
Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville remains closed in both directions.