ben franklin parkway

1 killed in possible drag racing crash on Parkway after swerving to miss cones near encampment: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a possible drag racing crash that shut down a portion of the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday at 20th Street and the Parkway near the Franklin Institute.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the incident, but only one of the vehicles crashed.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the cars speeding down Vine Street before one of the drivers lost control.

The driver swerved to miss street closure cones that are in place due to the nearby homeless encampment, according to police.



The driver stuck the center median and then lost control.

The car crashed into a tree and a pole on the opposite side of the Parkway.

All of the airbags deployed during the impact and the car's battery ended up being launched several feet away.

Investigators said a total of four passengers were in the car, but are not sure yet who was actually driving the vehicle.

Police said the man died from his injuries and the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



People in the other two cars stayed on scene and spoke with police.

Officers are still working to confirm whether the people in all three cars knew each other.

Accident investigators were forced to shut down the Parkway between 20th and 21st streets for an more than three hours as they tried to recreate the accident.

Police haven't ruled out drag racing but are gathering more information.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is working to clean up the rest of the debris left behind as investigators look into possible charges in this case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcenter city philadelphiaben franklin parkwaycrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEN FRANKLIN PARKWAY
Mayor 'making progress' with homeless encampment after second stabbing
Protesters remain at Philadelphia homeless encampment despite expired deadline
Another deadline passes, city still assessing encampment situation
Homeless encampments told to vacate by Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95, march through Philly
RBG's trainer honors late justice with pushups next to her casket
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Hundreds rally for Pennsbury to reopen schools
Three and Out: Jaws on Wentz, potential stars in Week 3
Time-lapse: Fog makes Philly skyline disappear
Show More
16-year-old Burger King employee found shot to death on sidewalk
South Jersey drivers say E-ZPass defect resulted in big fines
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Phandemic Krew honored with own bobblehead
Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News