3 injured after truck hits vehicle in Warrington, Bucks County

Three people were injured in a crash in Bucks County Saturday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Easton Road in Warrington.Investigators say a driver had just pulled out of a restaurant and was trying to make a left turn from the right turn only lane.That's when the vehicle was struck by a UPS truck.Three people were taken to Abington Memorial Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.