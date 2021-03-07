fatal crash

3 dead after vehicle veers off road in Upper Saucon Township

By
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4400 block of Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

Police said the vehicle the victims were traveling in veered off the road and hit a tree.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said autopsies will be performed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficupper saucon townshipfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Police ID suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run in West Kensington
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
Guatemala woman, 23, is among 13 killed in crash near U.S.-Mexico border
Drivers were speeding over 100mph in fatal crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Prosecutor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
40 displaced in Claymont apartment complex fire
Woman critical after Abington shooting, police search for suspect
Tips sought in killing of 21-year-old working at South Philly Lowe's
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
2 men pick up ATM from Tacony convenience store
VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan kick off NBA All-Star coverage with vaccine talk
Show More
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Man trapped in vehicle for nearly 1 hour after Newark crash
Woman, child injured in rollover crash in Pennsauken
AccuWeather: Still cold today, a lot milder later this week
More TOP STORIES News