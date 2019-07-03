Traffic

3 men seriously injured in Delaware County head-on crash

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A head-on crash in Delaware County has left three men with serious injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened after midnight Wednesday along a curve of Hog Island Road in Tinicum Township behind the Philadelphia International Airport.

The victims, described to be in their 20s, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their names have not been released.

Authorities are investigating a cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictinicum township (delaware county)pa. newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing grandson of Camden City Council president found dead
800-pound shark pings off the coast of Cape May
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Police: Gunmen rob man of $100K in South Philadelphia
NJ wrong-way driver charged with DWI after police chase
Heroic dog saves sleeping deputy constable from Texas house fire
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Afternoon Storms Today
Show More
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Haddonfield flood victims confront commissioners
Free swimming clinics in Yeadon this summer
Home featured in 'Groundhog Day' film up for sale
Automotive industry icon Lee Iacocca dies at 94
More TOP STORIES News