TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A head-on crash in Delaware County has left three men with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle crash happened after midnight Wednesday along a curve of Hog Island Road in Tinicum Township behind the Philadelphia International Airport.
The victims, described to be in their 20s, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their names have not been released.
Authorities are investigating a cause of the crash.
3 men seriously injured in Delaware County head-on crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More