3 struck by driver on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a crash that injured three people in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue.
Police say a woman and two juvenile females were taken to Einstein Medical Center.
There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Police blocked a stretch of southbound Broad Street for the investigation.
Chopper 6 video showed officers pull over a car at the scene, but it's not clear if that was the striking vehicle or a witness.
