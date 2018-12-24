TRAFFIC

3 struck by driver on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown

EMBED </>More Videos

3 struck on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a crash that injured three people in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a woman and two juvenile females were taken to Einstein Medical Center.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police blocked a stretch of southbound Broad Street for the investigation.

Chopper 6 video showed officers pull over a car at the scene, but it's not clear if that was the striking vehicle or a witness.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccidentpedestrian injuredpedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Car, tractor trailer collide in Deptford Twp.; 2 hurt
Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel
SUV slams into furniture store in Upper Darby
6.3 million Pa. Turnpike travelers expected over holidays
More Traffic
Top Stories
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Game day dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
AccuWeather: Brisk And Chilly
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Show More
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming
Marine surprises little brother during Hershey hockey game
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Philly group continues to help homeless while in need of roof
More News