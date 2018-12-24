3 struck by driver on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown

Police are investigating a crash that injured three people in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.It happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue.Police say a woman and two juvenile females were taken to Einstein Medical Center.There is no word on the extent of their injuries.Police blocked a stretch of southbound Broad Street for the investigation.Chopper 6 video showed officers pull over a car at the scene, but it's not clear if that was the striking vehicle or a witness.------