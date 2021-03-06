PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
The crash involving three cars happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Frankford Avenue near Pacific Street.
The impact of the collision caused one of the cars to flip over.
Four people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Multi-vehicle crash injures 4 people in Frankford
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More