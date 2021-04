PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven vehicles were damaged in a crash in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.It happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Cottman Avenue.Four of the vehicles landed on the sidewalk. One was found smashed up in the middle of the street.The impact of the crash sent the vehicles into two parked cars.Authorities said two people were taken to the hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.Police are continuing to investigate what caused the multi-vehicle crash.