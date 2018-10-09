U.S. & WORLD

Arizona chain reaction head-on crash sends truck on top of car

Wild Arizona crash leaves truck on top of car. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

An accident in Arizona has left a lot of questions over both the physics of how it happened and the miracle of its outcome.

The driver of a pickup says a truck struck her vehicle. She lost control and hit another car head-on.

The impact sent the pickup spinning in the air and it landed right on top of a passing red sedan.

Incredibly, no one was hurt in this bizarre crash.

