An accident in Arizona has left a lot of questions over both the physics of how it happened and the miracle of its outcome.
The driver of a pickup says a truck struck her vehicle. She lost control and hit another car head-on.
The impact sent the pickup spinning in the air and it landed right on top of a passing red sedan.
Incredibly, no one was hurt in this bizarre crash.
