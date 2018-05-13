TRAFFIC

Bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Spring Garden

Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Spring Garden. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
A 34-year-old man was killed when his bicycle was struck by an SUV in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at 10th and Spring Garden streets.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling east on Spring Garden when he was struck by the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV; the SUV was also traveling eastbound.

Police say the man was knocked off the bicycle and then run over by the SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the striking vehicle remained at the scene for police and fire officials.

