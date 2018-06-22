TRAFFIC

Man on bicycle struck, killed by dump truck in Hunting Park

Man on bike struck and killed: Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and a bicycle in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Friday at Luzerne Street and Whitaker Avenue.

Police say the bicyclist was riding alongside the dump truck, going west on Luzerne.

When the truck driver tried to turn right onto Whitaker, he hit the cyclist.

Police say the bike was apparently in the truck driver's blind spot.

The bicycle ended up wedged under the truck.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from this area, was taken to Temple University Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries about an hour later.

Police are calling the incident a terrible tragedy.

The truck driver is not expected to be charged.


