WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A car driver was injured after a crash involving an ambulance on Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of 5th and Shipley streets.
The ambulance was responding to a call with emergency equipment activated when the crash happened, police say.
There was no immediate word on the severity of the car driver's injuries.
No one on the ambulance was hurt.
