Car mangled after hitting tractor-trailer on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Car mangled after rear-ending tractor-trailer on Pa. Turnpike. Chopper 6 was over the scene on August 30, 2018.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A car was badly damaged after apparently hitting the back of a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.

Chopper 6 was over the accident scene shortly before 9 a.m.

The mangled silver car was being loaded onto a flatbed. A tractor-trailer was stopped immediately in front of the car.

There was no word on a cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.

All eastbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike were shut down between Fort Washington and Norristown while the scene was cleared.

