A car was badly damaged after apparently hitting the back of a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.Chopper 6 was over the accident scene shortly before 9 a.m.The mangled silver car was being loaded onto a flatbed. A tractor-trailer was stopped immediately in front of the car.There was no word on a cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.All eastbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike were shut down between Fort Washington and Norristown while the scene was cleared.------