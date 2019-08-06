Chestnut Street Bridge closed to traffic for one year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a major traffic alert for commuters in Philadelphia who travel through University City.The Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is shutting down for a year.The bridge shut down at 8 p.m. Monday and will remain closed for about a year.During that time, PennDOT crews will repair and redeck the eastbound side of the bridge.The bridge is closed to cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians at Schuylkill Avenue near 30th Street.