Chestnut Street Bridge closed to traffic for one year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a major traffic alert for commuters in Philadelphia who travel through University City.
The Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is shutting down for a year.
The bridge shut down at 8 p.m. Monday and will remain closed for about a year.
During that time, PennDOT crews will repair and redeck the eastbound side of the bridge.
The bridge is closed to cars, bicyclists, and pedestrians at Schuylkill Avenue near 30th Street.
