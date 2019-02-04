TRAFFIC

Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City

Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A driver jumped the curb and brought down the traffic lights at a busy intersection in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Broad and Walnut streets.

The impact of the one-vehicle crash also damaged several planters outside the Bellevue Hotel.

The driver of the car was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

