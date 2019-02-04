Crash knocks down traffic lights in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --A driver jumped the curb and brought down the traffic lights at a busy intersection in Center City Philadelphia.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Broad and Walnut streets.
The impact of the one-vehicle crash also damaged several planters outside the Bellevue Hotel.
The driver of the car was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps