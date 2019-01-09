TRAFFIC

Driver crashes into Mt. Airy doctor's office

Car slams into doctor's office in Mt. Airy. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The driver of an SUV crashed into a doctor's office in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 6600 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say it appears the driver failed to make the turn from West Hortter Street and slammed right into the building.

The 27-year-old driver was trapped inside of the vehicle.

Rescue crews had to extricate the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

A car seat from the vehicle fell on the street outside the office, however, there was no child in the SUV at the time of the crash, police say.

The podiatrist office has been at the Mt. Airy location for about 10 years. The doctor was the first to get a call about the accident.

Property Manager Ed Morris also received a call and arrived to the scene to find what he said he expected.

"I expected to see a car through the front of the building and that's what I got," Morris said.

Crews removed the SUV which was halfway inside the doctor's office.

Licenses and Inspections will inspect the integrity of the building and decide whether it is structurally sound.
