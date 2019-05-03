Driver had $128,000 in unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls and fines

TREVOSE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Trevose, Pa. man is learning that there's no such thing as a free ride on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.Jeffrey Stiff is considered the state's worst toll evader.Now he's been ordered to pay up.Stiff has racked up nearly $128,000 in unpaid tolls and fines.Officials say he breezed through tolls without paying more than 2,200 times.Stiff has struck a deal and has agreed to pay about $11,000.