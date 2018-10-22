TRAFFIC

Fan at Union game spots car in Delaware River in Chester

Crews pull car from Delaware River in Chester. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 22, 2018.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews pulled a car from the depths of the Delaware River in Chester after an alert Philadelphia Union fan spotted the vehicle.

Authorities are now trying to figure out who owns it and how it got there. There was no one inside.

Police say someone at the Union game at Talen Energy Stadium noticed a car antenna sticking out of the water near Flower Street and called police.

Recovery crews finally recovered the algae-coated vehicle at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
