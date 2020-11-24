Traffic

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway

A two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Gladwyne exit.

At one time all lanes of the highway were blocked in the area. The eastbound lanes of the expressway are currently closed in that area and traffic is backed up from Route 202 to the approach to the Blue Route. Traffic is being forced off the expressway at Gulph Mills.

EMBED More News Videos

Crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway



At 5:30 a.m., police said they expected some of the lanes to reopen shortly.

Officials report at least two people were injured in the crash, one of whom was taken to the hospital.

A van from the coroner's office has arrived at the scene as officials continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiamontgomery countyschuylkill expresswaytrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
Frankford family says boy, 12, shot through front door was assassinated
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving
Pennsylvania Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners
15 alleged mobsters in Philly, South Jersey face charges
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Delco computer system hack prompts criminal investigation
Show More
Pandemic puppy scams on the rise: What you should know
Group of friends helping students one Face Jawn at a time
Pa. governor sounds alarm on ICU hospital bed availability
Trump campaign loses 5 more cases in Pa. Supreme Court decision
Pa. bans alcohol sales at bars, restaurants on Thanksgiving eve
More TOP STORIES News