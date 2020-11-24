Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8220333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway

A two-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near the Gladwyne exit.At one time all lanes of the highway were blocked in the area. The eastbound lanes of the expressway are currently closed in that area and traffic is backed up from Route 202 to the approach to the Blue Route. Traffic is being forced off the expressway at Gulph Mills.At 5:30 a.m., police said they expected some of the lanes to reopen shortly.Officials report at least two people were injured in the crash, one of whom was taken to the hospital.A van from the coroner's office has arrived at the scene as officials continue to investigate.