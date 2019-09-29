Fiery tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of New Jersey Turnpike

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike is shut down Sunday morning because of a fatal crash.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike just north of Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.
Police said a tractor trailer lost control and went off of the road, striking a barrier before flipping over and then bursting into flames. The driver died at the scene.
New Jersey State Police have shut down the turnpike at Exit 5 and are diverting traffic.
Investigators are questioning whether or not wet roads from the storms played a role in the crash.
Officials said the turnpike southbound will be closed through the morning as the investigation continues.
