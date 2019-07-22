Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5410788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD flew over I-88 near York Road as a pickup truck flipped over Monday morning.

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a driver of a pickup truck that flipped over on Interstate 88 near a Chicago suburb Monday morning.Video from a news helicopter shows the pickup truck turning over in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Oak Brook, Ill. at about 6:45 am.A group good Samaritans, including an off-duty paramedic, got out of their cars and flipped the pickup truck back on its side. The driver was then able to climb out of the vehicle and was able to walk away.