I-295 retaining wall partially collapses; heavy congestion expected, NJDOT says

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A retaining wall along Interstate 295 in South Jersey shifted and partially collapsed on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The problem is in the northbound lanes where the road crosses over Essex Avenue in Bellmawr, New Jersey.The right lane is closed so crews can work to perform emergency stabilization of the wall.There is no timetable on when the work will be completed.Drivers should expect heavy congestion in the area and on Route 42 northbound as well.The wall was built as part of the new roadway on the Direct Connection project.