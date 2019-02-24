TRAFFIC

I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

3 injured in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A South Jersey teen has died after a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 southbound near the Washington Avenue exit in South Philadelphia.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 34-year-old driver from Vineland was traveling in a 2005 Acura when he stopped in the southbound lane of I-95 for an unknown reason. There were four passengers inside the Acura, including a 27-year-old woman from Bridgeton, a 19-year-old Mays Landing woman, a 25-year-old Bridgeton man and a 19-year-old Millville woman.

Police say the Acura was struck in the rear, after stopping, by the driver of tractor trailer.

The 19-year-old teen from Millville was killed in the accident. Police say a 19-year-old Mays Landing woman was also struck by a dark-colored SUV after falling out, or exiting the vehicle after the initial crash.

The dark-colored SUV did not stop at the crash.

The Mays Landing teen is still being treated for her injuries. All other victims suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Anyone with any information on the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccidentI-95South Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 flee after illegal turn leads to crash in North Philly
Man, woman hurt after car flips over on Schuylkill Expressway
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
Show More
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
3 flee after illegal turn leads to crash in North Philly
SEPTA begins new bus Route 49 service
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Lots Of Clouds
More News