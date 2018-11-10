TRAFFIC

Man critical following hit and run in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in Center City.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near 21st and Market streets.

Police say a 59-year-old man was attempting to cross that intersection when he was hit by a white pick up truck.

Police say the driver of that truck did not stop, and was last seen heading east on Market Street.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

