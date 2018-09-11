TRAFFIC

Man killed in vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The crash happened around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in the inner lanes at a high rate of speed.

The driver then attempted to enter the crossover to go south in the outer lanes but lost control of the vehicle, striking the guardrail then went airborne into the woods.

The victim, identified as Edwin Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

