PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday is the one day out of the year people won't mind a lack of parking spots in Philadelphia.
That's because they're being turned into mini-parks!
Many of the metered spaces will be transformed into green space to play, eat or just relax.
The annual event is known as PARK(ing) Day.
Norristown, Montgomery County also participates in the celebration which is now recognized by cities worldwide.
Meters in Philly turned into green space for PARK(ing) Day
