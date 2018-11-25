TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital

Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash in Norristown sent a minivan careening into a gas meter right outside of a house.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Haws Avenue and West Airy Street.

A little after 1 a.m. Sunday the minivan, a Ford Focus, and another car slammed into each other.

The force of the crash threw the minivan into the gas meter.

A PECO crew rushed to the scene and managed to cut off the gas quickly and repair the meter.

Three people are now in the hospital.

No word on their conditions.

The people inside the house were not injured.

