Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 NB in Delaware, at least 1 injured

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware,

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway near Airport Road in Newport.

Sky 6 showed traffic jammed on I-95 at Route 1 near the Christiana Mall in Newark.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a number of other vehicles.

I-95 northbound is blocked heading toward to the Delaware Memorial Bridge or heading up to Wilmington.

Drivers are exiting off Route 273 and to detour onto Route 13.

The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters pulling at least one person from the wreckage. That person was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelawarei 95tractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Philly leaders to discuss $100M proposal to combat violence
AccuWeather: Our First Heatwave Rolls On
Primary day in New Jersey | Find your polling place
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Longest serving Philly teacher retiring after 47 years
Show More
Gunman kills man inside store; woman hit by stray bullet: Police
Philly to hold vaccine sweepstakes with advantage to some ZIP codes
Report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
Student killed in crash just hours after attending prom
Controversy erupts after school district decides to make masks optional
More TOP STORIES News