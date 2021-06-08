Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 NB in Delaware, at least 1 injured

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway near Airport Road in Newport.Sky 6 showed traffic jammed on I-95 at Route 1 near the Christiana Mall in Newark.The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a number of other vehicles.I-95 northbound is blocked heading toward to the Delaware Memorial Bridge or heading up to Wilmington.Drivers are exiting off Route 273 and to detour onto Route 13.The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters pulling at least one person from the wreckage. That person was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.