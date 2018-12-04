TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Expressway, 2 rescued

Truck crash shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people had to be rescued from their vehicles following a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 at Fox Street in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say a tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and ended up hitting the center median.

The crash also involved four other vehicles.

Crews rescued the driver of the tractor trailer and the driver of another vehicle who were trapped. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The tractor trailer, which is also blocking the northbound lanes, is leaking fuel.

