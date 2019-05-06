Traffic

Multiple cars involved in crash on northbound I-95

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-vehicle crash on I-95 on May 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles along Interstate 95 Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Girard Avenue exit.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as at least six cars and a box truck were sitting disabled on the highway.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Officials said to expect traffic delays in the area.
