Multiple cars involved in crash on northbound I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles along Interstate 95 Monday morning.The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Girard Avenue exit.Chopper 6 was over the scene as at least six cars and a box truck were sitting disabled on the highway.There is no word on any injuries at this time.Officials said to expect traffic delays in the area.