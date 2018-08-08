Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out

Video shows a terrifying moment for a trooper in Nevada.
A hit and run driver sideswiped him, and left his patrol car dangling.
The incident happened seconds before the trooper nearly got out of the car.
The driver who hit the patrol car kept going.
Luckily, the trooper was not injured.
After getting an anonymous tip, the police were able to track the driver down and charge her.
trafficu.s. & worldhit and run accident
