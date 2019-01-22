TRAFFIC

N.J. trooper involved in crash in Burlington Co.

N.J. State Trooper involved in crash. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 22, 2019.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey State Trooper was involved in a crash in Burlington County during the morning rush.

Chopper 6 was above the scene on Route 206 at Monmouth Road in Springfield Township.

The officer's car and another vehicle collided around 6:30 a.m.

The trooper was taken to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly as a precaution, and released.

There were no other injuries in the accident, which is now under investigation.

