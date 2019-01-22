N.J. trooper involved in crash in Burlington Co.

A New Jersey State Trooper was involved in a crash in Burlington County during the morning rush.Chopper 6 was above the scene on Route 206 at Monmouth Road in Springfield Township.The officer's car and another vehicle collided around 6:30 a.m.The trooper was taken to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly as a precaution, and released.There were no other injuries in the accident, which is now under investigation.------