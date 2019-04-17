"One of the worst roads," say drivers frustrated by bumpy ride in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) -- Drivers in one Mount Airy neighborhood say the 7300 block of Emlen Street is currently one of the worst roads to drive on."Like driving through a minefield," said driver Jen Allen.Drivers say after the winter season the road was riddled with potholes.According the Philadelphia Streets Department website, the road and several hundred others are scheduled for paving as part of their "Streets Paving and Program List".Work can take up to 3 to 5 weeks, according to the website and it's usually done 4 steps.Weather and underground utility work can sometimes cause delays, however.Those that travel Emlen Street say the road has been stripped down for at least a month."They're not doing nothing about it could potentially cost me money," said Southampton driver Mike Rizzo.Rizzo upset he had to detour down the stretch of road while towing an expensive sports car."If I rip something off of here and cause damage to this, it's an expensive car," Rizzo said.Action News reached out to the Streets Department to see when work will resume on the road, but have not heard back."I'm surprised somebody hasn't torn their car apart," Allen said.