Paoli-Thorndale regional rail line suspended due to down trees, wires

If you normally use SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale line, you'll need to find an alternative this morning.The line's service has been suspended.Amtrak says a downed tree is currently blocking three out of four of the tracks, which has resulted in an overhead power outage, impacting Amtrak Keystone Service.Passengers traveling on the Keystone Line will have to switch trains in Philadelphia to continue through the area.Diesel locomotives are being used until the tracks are cleared and power is fully restored.Crews are working to clear the debris.------