Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for a passenger who was in a car that crashed in front of a Center City church.
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Church of the Holy Trinity at 1904 Walnut Street.
The vehicle damaged some of the steps, but spared the rest of the church.
The driver told officers that the passenger jerked the steering wheel causing the crash.
Police say the passenger ran from the scene.
The driver was not arrested.
