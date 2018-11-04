TRAFFIC

Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church

EMBED </>More Videos

Car crashes into steps of Center City church. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on November 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a passenger who was in a car that crashed in front of a Center City church.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Church of the Holy Trinity at 1904 Walnut Street.

The vehicle damaged some of the steps, but spared the rest of the church.

The driver told officers that the passenger jerked the steering wheel causing the crash.

Police say the passenger ran from the scene.

The driver was not arrested.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccidentchurchCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Several people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
New parking lot coming to Old City
Water main breaks closes road in South Philadelphia
1 person injured in motorcycle crash in Gloucester County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man dies after being shot 11 times in West Philadelphia
2 killed in crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township
2 men stabbed at Frankford house party
School for blind worker killed in Havertown fire
Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
Mother searching for justice in murder of 16-year-old son
Man shot outside Philadelphia takeout restaurant
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Show More
N.J. substitute aide charged with inappropriate contact with student
Homeowner escapes Bucks County fire, firefighter injured
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
Trump presidency faces high stakes in midterm elections
Shooting victim found dead inside car in Chester
More News