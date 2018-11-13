Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck in Bensalem, Bucks County.It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday inside the Bensalem Travel Plaza in the 2900 block of State Road.Officers arrived to find a deceased male lying in the parking lot.The male had been struck by a tri-axle dump truck that had been traveling in the parking lot.The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.State Road was closed for flooding and now police are investigating the accident.------