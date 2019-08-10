Pedestrian struck and killed in Claymont identified

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Claymont, Delaware are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Philadelphia Pike near Commonwealth Avenue.
Police said a pedestrian, 47-year-old Marc B. Wise was struck and killed at the scene.
The road was closed to traffic as authorities investigated.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-365-8485.
