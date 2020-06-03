traffic

Philly curfew begins at 6 p.m., Center City streets closed Wednesday due to demonstrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will once again be under a curfew and many Center City streets will be closed again Wednesday due to ongoing demonstrations protesting the police treatment of African Americans.

The curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 and will last until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 4.

The city says during this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.

The Center City traffic grid - Vine to Walnut streets, Schuylkill River to Delaware River - will be closed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



The I-95 ramp from southbound lanes to Callowhill Street will close at noon. It is expected to reopen after 9 p.m.



Ramps to I-676 from I-95 northbound and southbound will remain open.

City buildings in Center City will be closed Wednesday.

