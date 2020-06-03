Philly curfew begins at 6 p.m., Center City streets closed Wednesday due to demonstrations

Traffic Advisory thread: The Center City traffic safety grid is scheduled to be in place between 11am and 11pm today, conditions permitting. The boundaries are Vine Street to Walnut Street, Schuylkill River to Delaware River. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 3, 2020

I-95 ramp closure from southbound lanes to Callowhill Street is scheduled to take effect at noon. Expected to reopen after 9pm. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will once again be under a curfew and many Center City streets will be closed again Wednesday due to ongoing demonstrations protesting the police treatment of African Americans.The curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 and will last until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 4.The city says during this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.The Center City traffic grid - Vine to Walnut streets, Schuylkill River to Delaware River - will be closed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.The I-95 ramp from southbound lanes to Callowhill Street will close at noon. It is expected to reopen after 9 p.m.Ramps to I-676 from I-95 northbound and southbound will remain open.City buildings in Center City will be closed Wednesday.