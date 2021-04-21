Police car transporting shooting victim crashes in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police car was involved in a crash in North Philadelphia.It happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of Old York Road.Action News is told Philadelphia police were transporting a shooting victim when their cruiser collided with another vehicle at Old York Road and Erie Avenue.There is no word at this time on the condition of the police officers, those in the civilian vehicle, or the shooting victim.The shooting occurred at D Street and Wyoming Avenue.