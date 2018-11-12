TRAFFIC

Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash

Car lands on telephone pole following crash: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., November 11, 2018

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver who crashed his vehicle into a utility pole in Delaware County was under the influence of heroin, Upper Darby police say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Edmonds Avenue and Township Line Road.

The crash caused the pole to split in half. The vehicle became wedged between the pieces.

According to police, it took four doses of Narcan to revive the man.

"Heroin almost took his life and those driving in his vicinity. When does it stop?" Upper Darby Police Department tweeted Monday morning.

Police remained on the scene for more than five hours.

