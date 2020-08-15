New Jersey Turnpike crash leaves 22-year-old man dead

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State police have identified the victim who was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Garret Christino of Highstown, Mercer County.It happened around 10:36 p.m. Friday at mile point 2.2 in Carneys Point.New Jersey State Police said Christino's Nissan Altima had a blown out tire and became disabled in the left lane and left shoulder.A box truck traveling in the left lane then struck the Nissan.Police said Christino died from his injuries.The driver and passenger in the box truck sustained minor injuries.The accident remains under investigation.