Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians

An effort is underway to make the streets safer for pedestrians in a Burlington County town.Route 130 in Bordentown Township is known as the most dangerous road in New Jersey for pedestrians.The police department has launched a new campaign it calls "Street Smart New Jersey."The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety offered up a $12,000 grant that will be used to make safety improvements."We are working with public works to actually install crosswalks in various neighborhoods throughout Bordentown along with signage to make these neighborhoods more pedestrian friendly," Police Chief Brian Pesce said.Pedestirans are urged to use crosswalks, and to keep their heads up and phones down while crossing the street.