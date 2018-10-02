TRAFFIC

Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians

EMBED </>More Videos

Police making most dangerous road in N.J. safer for pedestrians. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

BORDENTOWN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
An effort is underway to make the streets safer for pedestrians in a Burlington County town.

Route 130 in Bordentown Township is known as the most dangerous road in New Jersey for pedestrians.

The police department has launched a new campaign it calls "Street Smart New Jersey."

The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety offered up a $12,000 grant that will be used to make safety improvements.

"We are working with public works to actually install crosswalks in various neighborhoods throughout Bordentown along with signage to make these neighborhoods more pedestrian friendly," Police Chief Brian Pesce said.

Pedestirans are urged to use crosswalks, and to keep their heads up and phones down while crossing the street.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newspedestrianspedestrian walkwayBordentown Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian struck on I-295, in critical condition
Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 WB causes major traffic jam
SEPTA bus driver injured in crash
3 injured after car, school bus collide in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Boathouse Row vandal sends Viking statue into Schuylkill River
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
Pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths "help me"
Multi-vehicle crash on I-76 WB causes major traffic jam
President Trump visiting Center City Tuesday afternoon
Show More
Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum
City to restore shuttered fire companies courtesy of FEMA grants
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Storms In Some Areas Tonight
Man accused of threatening Trump agrees to return to Pennsylvania
Man, 22, shot in arm in West Oak Lane
More News