Man accused of throwing objects, using machete in New Jersey road rage incident

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police say a man was taken into custody for allegedly throwing objects and using a machete on another driver's car in Washington Township, New Jersey.The accused is identified as 29-year-old Michael Roller of Sewell.The incident happened Tuesday after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Sewell Road and Delsea Drive.It started out as a minor altercation on the road."Someone cut someone else off, or was following too close and that may have been how it originated," said Washington Township Police Captain Kenneth Kennedy.The victim called police and said Roller was throwing objects from his vehicle at the car.That driver said both vehicles had pulled into the parking lot of Heritage Dairy Store located at Hurffville Crosskeys Road and Delsea Drive.That's when things took a more violent turn. Police say Roller hopped out of the car, "One of the operators got out with a machete and started smashing the hood of the other vehicle" said Washington Township Police Captain Kenneth Kennedy.All the while, Roller was allegedly yelling racial slurs.The victim was able to get inside the convenience store, unharmed. Roller took off running.When the officer arrived, Roller was found in the backyard of a nearby house and taken into custody.Police say the machete was also recovered.Roller is charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and other charges.