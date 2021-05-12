City to release speed camera results along Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6347501" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There are eight cameras installed along the Roosevelt Boulevard and starting Saturday if you're caught driving 10 miles over the speed limit, you'll be mailed a fine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority will release its first annual report Wednesday on the use of speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard.There are currently 32 cameras positioned at eight locations along the notoriously busy and sometimes dangerous road.Posted signage has also been installed to indicate intersections in which speed cameras are installed. The automated speed enforcement camera locations are:1. Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way2. Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street3. Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street4. Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue5. Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street6. Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue7. Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)8. Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road (near Horning Road)The cameras were activated in June 2020 to collect data during a 60-day warning period, with fines beginning in August 2020.Data collected during the warning period revealed what others have experienced- some drivers use Roosevelt Boulevard as a race track. Many were photographed traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to officials.Scott Petri, the Philadelphia Parking Authority's executive director, said, compared to other cities, Philadelphia had a higher rate of speedsters on the Boulevard during the warning period.Anyone photographed by the cameras going more than 10 mph over the speed limit will be mailed a ticket of up to $150 to the address the car is registered to.Drivers who are ticketed will not have any points added to their driving record.Some people have a real issue with the speed cameras and argue that the devices are a way for the city to make money. But city leaders insist that using the cameras is about saving lives."The fine is aimed at deterring driving at excessive speeds that could lead to fatal accidents and injuries," Petri said.Officials are pointing to New York City as an example. Speed cameras installed there between 2014-2017 reportedly reduced speeding by 63% and lowered the number of fatal crashes by 55%.