A school bus was involved in a crash in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.The bus collided with a sedan around 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Harbison Avenue and Tackawanna Street.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the car with severe front end damage.Medics were called to the scene. There is no word if any students were injured.A second school bus was brought in to take the students away.