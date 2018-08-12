TRAFFIC

School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 11, 2018.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J (WPVI) --
Officials say a school bus taking families home from a picnic crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, sending dozens of people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the bus was returning to Newark from his annual Mayor's Family Reunion/Picnic at Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone when the accident happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick.

Newark spokesman Frank Baraff tells NJ.com the accident was caused by a hit and run involving a car.

City officials say there were 33 people on board. State police had about nine more.

The crash, which caused the bus to overturn, happened in the turnpike's northbound lanes.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newsschool bus accidentnew jersey turnpike
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
Uber faces new roadblock in New York on its way to IPO
Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill
Police vehicle involved in accident in Olney
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Heavy rain brings flooding concerns in the Delaware Valley
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
Show More
Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
More News