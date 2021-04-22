SEPTA train fatally strikes person on tracks in Tioga-Nicetown

A SEPTA train struck and killed a person in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia, police said.
It happened at Broad Street and Erie Avenue just after midnight Thursday.
Rescue crews were called underground to the southbound Broad Street Line for a report of a person on the tracks.
After searching the area, they found the victim.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Passengers were evacuated from the train.
The medical examiner also responded.
