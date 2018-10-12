LINCOLN DRIVE

Several cars get flat tires from sewer lids on Lincoln Drive

Cars suffer flat tires on Lincoln Drive. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several cars suffered flat tires late Thursday night after hitting raised sewer lids due to an ongoing construction project along Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia.

It happened near Wissahickon Drive and Rittenhouse Street.

The pavement has been milled and awaits repaving. But in the meantime, the sewer lids are well above grade level and pose a real hazard.

The road is closed as crews work to repair that stretch of Lincoln Drive.

Lincoln Drive will be closed all weekend, as well.

The construction project, meanwhile, will last until late next year.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
